A free COVID-19 testing day will be held on April 25 at the end of the Milton Public Schools’ vacation week.
The drive through testing will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Department of Public Works Yard on Randolph Avenue.
No registration is required and tests will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. They are available to anyone.
To read the rest of the story and to support your hometown newspaper click here.
