Milton will again be hosting a free, drive-through COVID-19 on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.
It will be held at the Department of Public Works yard, 629 Randolph Ave.
All are welcome and it is a good opportunity to get tested before Thanksgiving.
The town will also offer testing on Sunday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Dec. 19.
