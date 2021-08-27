As a friendly reminder, Milton Public Schools and Manet Community Health Center are hosting a FREE Vaccination Clinic tomorrow, Saturday, August 28th from 9:00am until 12:00pm. The clinic will be held at Milton High School, 25 Gile Road in the Copeland Field House (back of the school).
Milton Public Schools and Manet Community Health Center are sponsoring the walk-in clinic offering the Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines. Please bring your ID and insurance card if possible.
The second shot for those vaccinated will be available Sept.18.
Additionally, on Sunday, Aug. 29t, the Town of Milton will host free, drive-through COVID from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Department of Public Works (DPW) yard at 629 Randolph Ave.. All are welcome and no appointment is needed.
