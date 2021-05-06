A public hearing on the Fruit Center’s application for a full liquor license was continued to May 12 after pushback from East Milton Wine and Spirits that presented the Select Board with a petition containing about 170 signatures.
The Fruit Center is seeking to add ready made alcoholic drinks that are sold in cans along with beer and wine it currently sells at its store at Milton Marketplace.
Fruit Center Attorney Michael Modestino said that customers have been requesting to purchase the ready to drink mixed beverages that are typically sold in cans and have an alcoholic content of four to nine percent: about the same as beer and wine.
