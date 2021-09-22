The bridge group donated a dinner out, the poker players gave a gift card for a pub, and a whole host of artists and crafters like Irene Brannelly have handmade items, including the ever-popular chicken sweaters.
The Fuller Village annual craft fair has something for just about anyone from just about everyone at the senior living community and beyond, according to its organizing committee.
For the organizers, it’s a bit of work, a good dose of fun, and a great chance to make connections while working toward a common goal.
The annual craft fair that traditionally draws hundreds of shoppers will be held Sept. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
