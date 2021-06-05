A gay couple who have had magazine subscriptions and mail sent to their home by someone using homophobic slurs has decided to turn the harassment into a fundraiser against bullying.
Bryan Furze and his husband LeeMichael McLean said they will be selling T-shirts that say “I am Michelle Fruitzey” on them.
The funds will go to support the Gay Straight Alliance at Milton High School and Pierce Middle School.
Click here to subscribe and read the entire story. Support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.