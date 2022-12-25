It was an awestruck moment for one Milton resident as she had the opportunity to meet the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, during her visit to Boston.
While the Princess was in Boston for the Earthshot awards, she visited the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, where Milton resident Gillian Najarian is the managing director.
“We are an interfaculty initiative that’s committed to making the world a better place for children, particularly those who face adversity early in life,” said Najarian in a recent interview. “We do that by synthesizing and translating the science of early childhood for non-scientists.”
The center works to take the science of early childhood development and turn it into actions that can be used by policymakers in legislation.
Originally from Connecticut, Najarian pursued a master’s degree in higher education administration from Harvard and would then go on to work at Tufts University and Brandeis.
At Brandeis, she met Jack Shonkoff, the director of the center, who would become her partner in creating the Center on the Developing Child.
Najarian moved to Milton 25 years ago, falling in love with the town, the school system, and the French immersion program. She is also the chair of the Board of Trustees for the Forbes House Museum.
The Center on the Developing Child has been consulting with the Royal Foundation, the foundation through which the Prince and Princess of Wales do their charity work, since 2018, and in 2021 they launched the Centre for Early Childhood that is aimed to build awareness of the early years of a child’s life and how what happens in a child’s early years impacts them in adulthood.
The Earthshot Prize is what actually brought the Prince and Princess of Wales to Boston.
With the Royals coming to visit Boston, Kate Middleton’s team reached out to the Center on the Developing Child to see if they were interested in the Princess visiting.
The visit consisted of Najarian, Shonkoff, Najarian’s chief strategy officer, and two faculty members.
“She was warm, she was poised. She was very knowledgeable about early childhood,” Najarian. said. “She clearly had gone deep into the work that her foundation has done in this space. I was impressed with the thoughtful questions that she was asking. She really wants to do something big on this topic in the United Kingdom and potentially globally.”
