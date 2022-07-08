Coaches Larry Jordan and Dion Crichlow took their 4x800m relay team of freshman Gretal Schewe, sophomore Mia Jilani, and juniors Katie O’Toole and Marilyn Roche to the New Balance Outdoor Nationals at Franklin Field on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. They were hoping for an improvement on their performance from New Englands. That meet left a sour taste in the team’s mouth, a result of a disappointing time of 9:53.96, well below their seed time of 9:38.50.
The Red and White made the 280+ mile trip to the site of the prestigious Penn Relays, looking for some redemption. They would get it in a pretty big way.
For the rest of the story read the Milton Times issue of June 30 in print or online.
