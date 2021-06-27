Fifth graders at Glover Elementary School had the opportunity to develop leadership skills and six students’ choice of a leadership role took the form of giving back.
Lorraine Anesi, Owen Burnes, Seamus Farley, Riley Kovacs, Peyton Naigles, and Maya Wong chose the Gotta Have Sole leadership team led by advisor and kindergarten teacher Stacia Kates.
“A lot of people don’t think about shoes because normally you donate clothes, but shoes are really important, too,” Burnes said. “You need shoes because if you go outside, it’s important to have the right footwear to be safe because you can get hurt otherwise.”
Click here to subscribe and read the entire story. Please support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.