The Planning Board is again reviewing plans for a preschool at the site of the former Milton Club at 193 Central Ave., which burned to the ground about seven months ago.
The owners, Sunny and Simmi Verma, had won approval to renovate the historic entertainment venue that had most recently been operated as The Milton Club after Being the Milton Hoosic Club for many years into a branch of the Goddard School.
They received the building permits in February and had just begun work when the fire destroyed the building.
The public hearing on their new plans is set to continue on Oct. 28.
In a hearing on Oct. 14, the owners laid out their plans for the location that include a slightly larger footprint for the building that will still house up to 165 children from infant age to kindergarten.
“When we saw the Hoosic Club, we fell in love with the building and we fell in love with the town,” Sunny Verma said. “It’s been a devastating loss for the community and to us. “
