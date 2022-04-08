If Katie Crowell knew that something needed to be done, those who knew her said her first response was to volunteer for the job.
So it was no surprise that this past Thanksgiving she was at Glover Elementary School packing boxes with food for those who needed it to celebrate the holiday.
Crowell was a mother of two who had run the Boston Marathon 10 times to raise money for charities, even though for the last six years she had been fighting Metastatic Breast Cancer.
Crowell died on Dec. 21 at 41 from the disease that had also spread to her liver.
Her life has inspired a group of her friends from Glover PTO to establish Katie’s Grace+Grit 5K, a race that will raise money for basic level cancer research.
