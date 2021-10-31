It’s said that the children on lower Gulliver Street no longer flinch at jumping giant spiders and the postman rarely glances into the glowing eyes of moving ghouls, but an occasional dog walker may still shoulder a sudden pull on the leash at an abrupt and ominous laugh.
Homeowner Fran Coughlin admits that although it started out innocently enough,“We created a monster.”
