“When one door closes, the Lord opens a window” was the philosophy that Meryl Manin was sharing with those who stepped off of Adams Street and through the door to Grono & Christie Jewelers last week.
A staple of East Milton Square for the past 77 years and the oldest retail establishment there, Grono & Christie will be shutting down business as it has been this summer.
Although they are still considering where their next window of opportunity will be, rest assured that it will include continuing to serve their loyal customers who have turned to them for quality gifts at every stage of life, Meryl said.
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.