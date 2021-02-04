The East Milton Working Group’s consensus on a vision for East Milton Square was presented to the public on Jan. 21 in draft form.
Along with it came possible next steps and an acknowledgement that it will take additional work to hammer out what specifically should be done to make the vision a viable reality.
The vision is for the square to be a “vibrant and welcoming neighborhood” that showcases the town’s history and “embraces opportunities for intentional growth and change,” according to the draft of the vision statement that was presented by the consultants who worked with the working group for the past five months.
The vision states the goal of making the square a local and regional destination with thriving commercial, recreational, residential, and cultural opportunities accessible by efficient traffic circulation patterns.
Also desired is the addition of quality housing including affordable housing, bustling foot traffic, and a beautification of streetscapes with new vegetation and sidewalk seating that subtly ties the area together.
The vision calls for Milton to “steadily implement a managed evolution” of the neighborhood with “respectful, consistent, and continual collaboration” among town staff, business owners, local business associations, and residents.
