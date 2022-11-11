Maura Healey made history Nov. 8 as the first elected woman and gay person to hold the office of Massachusetts governor.
Also, the Democratic ticket with Healey and Kim Driscoll is the first all-woman ticket to be elected. They defeated Republicans Geoff Diehl and Leah Allen.
In her acceptance speech, Healey thanked those who paved the way and promised to be a governor for all citizens.
She also said that as long as she holds the office, “women will always have the freedom to control their own bodies.”
In Milton, results pretty much mirrored state results except that voters were against the additional tax on income over $1 million.
In all, about 61 percent of the town’s roughly 20,678 registered voters took part in the election, voting in person, or by early in person or mail in voting, according to Town Clerk Susan Galvin.
Galvin said that about 14 percent townwide voted by mail or voted early in person.
A new check-in method, which used electronic devices called poll pads, was a success, she said.
“It was new. It can only get better once everyone feels comfortable with them,” Galvin said.
The four ballot questions drew significant interest in the election.
Question 1, the so-called “millionaire’s tax,” was approved statewide, but Milton bucked that trend with 52 percent of voters here voting against it. It would impose a 4 percent tax on portions of income over $1 million. It asks the state Legislature to spend the money raised on education and transportation.
Voters also approved Question 2 that would regulate dental insurance companies and Question 4 that will keep a law allowing undocumented residents to obtain a driver’s license or permit.
Defeated was Question 3, which would have increased the number of liquor licenses in some cases.
