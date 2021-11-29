Residents are invited to register for spots in COVID-19 Moderna booster clinics that the Milton Health Department will be holding on Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16.
The slots will be given at Town Hall in the basement from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays for the first three weeks of December.
Residents must register by the links provided. There are no walk-ins allowed.
Those who have completed their Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series with 6 months from the last vaccine administration and 2 months for those who received the J&J vaccine are eligible for booster vaccines.
The links are:
Dec. 1: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/milton?calendar=f0b12211-48a6-4434-92ca-34ba7c195687
Dec. 2: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/milton?calendar=b5918881-7ba4-4f8c-8276-9346e969020b
Dec. 8: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/milton?calendar=4f8a3783-b42f-480a-84d6-1db23ca21926
Dec. 9: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/milton?calendar=4dfcfb00-2a01-4ce7-8232-3aa640c67f3d
Dec.15: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/milton?calendar=58844c8c-b7ef-4d96-b10f-a1d367c3ea12
Dec. 16: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/milton?calendar=d2f869bd-c65c-4c17-98cb-2a91c7cd28e1
The links are also available at www.townofmilton.org/home/news/register-your-covid-19-booster-vaccine.
