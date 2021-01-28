A message from Town of Milton Health Director Caroline Kinsella:
"Gov. Baker announced that 75-year-old residents can start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Feb. 1. Currently, the Health Department is receiving very limited doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week and for the foreseeable future (100 doses a week). A waiting list was started and 800 residents who are age 75 have registered. At this time the waiting list has reached capacity and is closed.
"We will open the wait list again in 4 to 6 weeks or sooner if we receive more doses. Please check the Town of Milton website, click the red ribbon for weekly announcements of vaccine distribution timelines.
"As we are only receiving limited supplies, (100 doses a week) residents may also want to pursue other avenues such as CVS, Walgreens, community health centers, and mass vaccination sites."
To find a COVID-19 Vaccination site in the state and book an appointment online, visit the link here and use the live mapper to find a vaccination site: mass.gov/covidvaccinemap
