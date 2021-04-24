The Milton Cable Access Televisions candidates forums are a great way to learn more about those running for key contested races in the town election on April 27.
The candidates forums are available online at https://miltonaccesstv.org, and include those for the contested races for Select Board, School Committee, Planning Board and Library Trustees.
Cable Access Executive Director Michael Lynch moderated the forums. Panelists were Elaine Cushman Carroll of the Milton Times, and the following Milton High School Debate Team members: Ralph Destin, Jonathan Waldmann, Anderson Korman and Alex McEttrick.
Follow these links for easy access to the videos:
Select Board Forum: Michael Zullas, incumbent, versus Philip Johenning.
School Committee Forum: No incumbents, two seats. Candidates: Elizabeth “Lizzy” Carroll, Beverly Ross Denny; Kristin Kociol, and Susannah Hegarty
Planning Board Forum: No incumbent, one seat. Candidates: Meredith Hall and Rob Levash
Library Trustees Forum: Two incumbents, three seats. Candidates: Philip J. Driscoll, incumbent; Paul Sitton Hays, incumbent; Jaime Leigh Levash, and Michael Musto.
Also to be decided is one seat on the Board of Health that has two candidates, incumbent Laura T. Richards and John C. Powell.
The contested races for Town Meeting members are for three year terms in precincts 2,5,8, and 9; and for a two-year spot in Precinct 7.
Voters will also decide on a capital override to Proposition 2 ½ to fund a $32.25 bonding for a major revamp of the town’s fire stations. More information from the Fire Station Building Committee, that is backing the measure is available at: https://www.miltonfirestations.org/.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Follow election results in the April 29th edition of the Milton Times.
