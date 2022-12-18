Multi-marathoner Steven Iannacone typically listens to rock and roll when he runs, but lately country and pop star Taylor Swift is the artist who has him never missing a beat.
The consummate fundraiser for the Miles for Miracles team for Children’s Hospital, Iannacone found out that Taylor Swift tickets would be going on sale earlier this year.
He decided to contact an old friend who helped him acquire four tickets for lower bowl seating at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, May 21.
Iannacone has no intention of keeping them.
Instead, he is raffling them off for roughly $25 for six entries to help him and his son Nico meet a $30,000 fundraising goal to run the Boston Marathon in April.
All of the money earned in the raffle will go toward Boston Children's Hospital.
Iannacone has raffled off tickets to Boston sports teams (Bruins, Red Sox, and Patriots) during his 10 years of fundraising for the charity, but this may be the most popular since so many “Swifties” are looking for tickets.
While he knew that Swift’s The Eras Tour would be big since it was her first in five years, Iannacone had no idea that unprecedented ticket demands would shut down Ticketmaster and even prompt a Congressional investigation.
“I’ve been asking people to donate for 10 years and I want them to have a chance at an amazing raffle prize,” he said.
Raffle entries can be purchased through Dec. 31. Iannacone will draw the winning names on Facebook live sometime during the day.
He said that instead of receiving a raffle ticket, the entrant’s names will be written on a piece of paper and put inside a raffle ticket drum. One entrant will win all four tickets.
Iannacone will also be raffling off two Bruins tickets for the Pavilion Club at Fenway Park for the Winter Classic game against the Penguins on Jan. 2.
He said he ran his first marathon as a “bucket list” item in Boston in 2013. That was the year of the bombing he was blocked from the finish line.
“I thought it would be my one race but I didn’t finish,” Iannacone said.
He said the 10th anniversary of the bombings has a deep meaning for his family because his wife Christine and two sons were all waiting at the finish line and saw the awful situation unfold.
Christine, who runs Salon Matteo in East Milton Square, said that she and the Salon are always willing to support his efforts.
