Over the last couple of seasons, Milton High softball has become a program known for its offense.
A team that slugged up and down the lineup, scored at will, and put up eye-popping numbers, the Wildcats program has earned the reputation as an offensive juggernaut.
This year has not been any different. With several players hitting over .450 and averaging just under eight runs per game through 10 contests, the Wildcats have picked up right where they left off a season ago, smashing their way toward another berth in the postseason with their sights set on a deep tournament run.
