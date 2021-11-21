The value of the average single family home in Milton jumped by unprecedented levels in the past year, rising about 8.6 percent to $824,451. The average price for a single family home was $759,212 just one year ago.
Town assessors released those figures during their annual tax classification hearing before the Select Board on Nov. 9.
