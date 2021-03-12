Rep. Bill Driscoll Jr.
Democrat, District: 7th Norfolk,
Milton Precincts
3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10
Email: William.Driscoll@mahouse.gov
Phone: 617-722-2460, office
Website: billdriscolljr.com
Rep. Brandy Fluker Oakley
Democrat, District: 12th Suffolk,
Milton Precincts 1 and 2
Email: BrandyFlukerOakley@mahouse.gov
Phone: 617-722-2800, ext. 7310
State Sen. Walter Timilty
Democrat, District: Norfolk, Bristol and Plymouth
Email: Walter.Timilty@masenate.gov
Phone: 617-722-1643
U.S. Rep Stephen Lynch
Democrat, Massachusetts 8th
Phone (Boston office) 617-428-2000
Milton Precincts 2, 3, 4, plus 6, 7, 8 and 9
U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley
Democrat, Massachusetts 7th
Phone (Dorchester office) 617-850-0040
Milton Precincts 1, 5 and 10
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren
202-224-4543 or go to website www.warren.senate.gov/contact
U.S. Sen. Ed Markey
202-224-2742 or go to website www.markey.senate.gov/contact
