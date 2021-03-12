Rep. Bill Driscoll Jr.

Democrat, District: 7th Norfolk,

Milton Precincts

3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10

Email: William.Driscoll@mahouse.gov

Phone: 617-722-2460, office

Website: billdriscolljr.com

Rep. Brandy Fluker Oakley

Democrat, District: 12th Suffolk,

Milton Precincts 1 and 2

Email: BrandyFlukerOakley@mahouse.gov

Phone: 617-722-2800, ext. 7310

State Sen. Walter Timilty

Democrat, District: Norfolk, Bristol and Plymouth

Email: Walter.Timilty@masenate.gov

Phone: 617-722-1643

U.S. Rep Stephen Lynch

Democrat, Massachusetts 8th

Phone (Boston office) 617-428-2000

Milton Precincts 2, 3, 4, plus 6, 7, 8 and 9

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley

Democrat, Massachusetts 7th

Phone (Dorchester office) 617-850-0040

Milton Precincts 1, 5 and 10

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren

202-224-4543 or go to website www.warren.senate.gov/contact

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey

202-224-2742 or go to website www.markey.senate.gov/contact

