Hundreds of people marched from Milton into Mattapan in support of equality for all on May 25, the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd.
Organizer Karen Groce-Horan estimated the crowd at about 500 people and said that keeping the pressure on is the key to bringing forward needed reforms in policing and equal treatment for Black and Brown people.
“I think the impact was amazing,” she said after the march that took place a year after nearly 3,000 people gathered for a stand out in support of Black Lives Matter along Blue Hills Parkway.
Click here to subscribe and read the entire story. Support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.