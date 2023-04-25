While spring may seem like a time for hope, for some it is the time when fuel assistance has run out, and they face increased food insecurity, made worse by high fuel and food prices.
Then add to what is being called the hunger cliff, as people who use federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in Milton and across the country feel the pinch of losing emergency COVID relief.
The “cliff” refers to the end of temporary extra SNAP benefits.
It will have the greatest impact on seniors who would have normally qualified for the minimum benefit amount.
The extra federal COVID-19 relief ended March 2. As of April 2, those receiving the monthly minimum will see their monthly benefit dropped from $281 back to $23 a month.
While it was a “temporary” measure that Congress put in place to ease the pandemic’s impact, many people had come to rely on it for the past roughly three years, according to Erin Bradley, who works as a senior advocate with ESAC in the Greater Boston area.
Bradley is seeing the seniors she works with in Milton and Greater Boston making heartbreaking decisions.
“People are being faced with: 'Do I eat, heat the home,or get my prescription filled?’” she said.
Social worker Anne Grossman, who works with the Milton Department of Health, said that families and individuals she works with have swapped fresh produce and meats out of their budgets and are opting for less nutritious options.
A growing number of people are considered food insecure and area food pantries continue to see an increase in new households coming forward seeking help.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 34 million people, including nine million children, are food insecure, meaning that a household was unable to acquire adequate food because they had insufficient money and other resources.
At Quincy Community Action Programs (QCAP), Melinda Alexander, program director at the Southwest Community Food Center, said her agency started reaching out to SNAP recipients affected by the switch as soon as they found out about it.
