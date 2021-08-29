The three-member panel of the Board of Appeals voted unanimously on Aug. 19 to close the public hearing portion of the comprehensive permit application for the Ice House development at 485-487 Blue Hills Parkway.
Board members Bryan Connolly, Ginny Donahue-King, and Chair John Leonard continued the application to Sept. 9 when they will take up deliberations and reach a decision.
