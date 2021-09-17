After months of hearings, the Board of Appeals gave its stamp of approval on Sept. 9 on the Icehouse development that calls for the creation of 52 condominiums on Blue Hills Parkway.
The project was filed under the state’s 40B comprehensive permitting plan and also includes 13 affordable condominiums, a retail space, and six parking spots that will be set aside for access to town-owned land at Turner’s Pond.
The approval came after a final two hours and was contingent upon a final review of late refinements and edits to the document that was penned by the town’s Housing Consultant Judi Barrett and agreed upon by all parties.
