Rabbi Alfred Benjamin led the funeral service for Marvin A. Gordon Oct. 15 in a synagogue built on land the Gordon family had owned for generations.
Congregation Beth Shalom of the Blue Hills was dedicated five years ago, uniting several Jewish congregations on land next door to the Gordon home.
Bertha and Samuel Shoolman, Mr. Gordon’s grandparents, purchased 10 acres in 1920, which they farmed for 29 years, producing and distributing kosher milk. His parents, Anna and Morris Gordon, raised Marvin and his sister Ruth in a house on Gun Hill Street that was on the farm land.
