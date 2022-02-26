Masks will be optional in the Milton Public Schools starting March 7 after the School Committee voted to drop a mask mandate at its Feb. 16 meeting.
The vote was split on the controversial measure, with two members voting against the March 7 date in favor of going masks optional on March 14.
The change comes after the state announced it will lift its mask mandate advisory on Feb. 28.
