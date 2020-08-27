Milton School Committee members unanimously voted in support of appointing MHS Principal James Jette as the school district's interim superintendent to fill the role vacated by the unexpected retirement Aug. 21 of Superintendent Mary C. Gormley.
Another decision to name a person to fill the principal's role at the high school will be forthcoming, according to the Aug. 26 school committee meeting discussion.
In addition to the appointment of an interim superintendent of school, a "pause" in the accelerated ELA and math program for seventh and eighth-grade students at Pierce Middle School was also discussed.
