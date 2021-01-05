The communities of Milton and Mattapan will remember the life and ministry of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 18 with a celebration service live-streamed at 6:30 p.m. and a Blessing Bags service project, both offered through the Milton Interfaith Clergy Association (MICA).
Communities are invited to contribute Blessing Bags by collecting their contents, assembling them (in a safe manner consistent with COVID-19 guidelines), and delivering them to St. Michael’s Episcopal Church by 11 a.m. on Jan. 18 (bags, of course, can be made in the weeks leading up to this date). The church is located at 112 Randolph Ave. in Milton.
The bags will be brought downtown for distribution to the MANNA community during its weekly Monday Lunch Program.
This is a family-friendly service project that can be accomplished at home, to support a population that is increasingly vulnerable and fearful of whatever lies ahead for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.