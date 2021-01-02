Here's a listing of some children's library programs for this week via Zoom
On Jan. 4, a Night Owls Storytime will offer stories for ages 3 to 8 from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Sara Truog will offer this program live via Zoom. PJs are welcome and silly stuff is guaranteed. Registration is required and limited to 100 computers (if your kids will be sharing a computer, you can register them both as a single registration). Once you have registered, connection instructions will be emailed to you on the day of the program.
Register online for the SPUB Club live. The Super Popular, Unbelievable Book (SPUB) Club, a read-aloud book club for kids in Grades 2-6, will meet on Jan. 4 from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Sara Truog will read a few chapters of a book each week and the job of participants is to listen, do a hands-on activity of your choice at home (Play-Doh or drawing is recommended), and have fun. Registration is required and limited to 25 computers. Registrants will receive Zoom connection information on the day of the program.
Kids up to the age of 5 can join Jen and Book Monkey for a live and lively storytime on Jan. 5 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. featuring stories, songs, rhymes, and more. Register on the library events page for access to the Zoom meeting link and password.
Elaine and Buddy invite you to join them live (via Zoom) for “Small Wonders” rhymes, songs and stories for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers up to the age of 5 on Jan. 6 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Elements from the Baby Rhyme Time and Small Wonders programs will be combined for a time of teddy loving fun. (Teddies can be any species.)
C.A.L.M. (Crafting and Learning Mindfulness for Kids) is a new mindful arts and creation program that helps children aged 7 to 12 cultivate emotional awareness while engaging in a calming activity. While hands will be busy creating on Jan. 7 from 4 to 4:30 p.m., participants will listen to a story about slowing down and then practice centering with mindful child-friendly activities and breathing. Registration is required to participate in this online program. Visit the events page for more information.
