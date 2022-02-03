When Milton residents paused to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr., they were encouraged to go beyond King’s “I Have A Dream” speech and “dig deeper” into his actions and other writings for life changing inspiration.
That was the admonition from Régine Michelle Jean-Charles, the featured speaker at the Milton Interfaith Clergy Association’s (MICA) virtual celebration on Jan. 17.
“We have become so obsessed with the idea of the dream that we have forgotten the actual vision. We have forgotten what motivated the dream,” she said. “The dream is a snapshot of a broader, more capacious vision and longer goal for justice.”
Jean-Charles lives in Milton, and her most recent book, “Martin Luther King and The Trumpet of Conscience Today” was released in October.
