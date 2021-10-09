School Superintendent James Jette brought forward goals for himself, the district, and students that address ongoing issues including those raised in Cambridge Education’s quality review of the district.
“We need to get back to teaching and learning,” he told the School Committee on Sept. 22 as the district completed its first full week of in-class learning this year.
The goals will focus on four areas including teaching and learning, equity, social emotional learning, and student and family engagement.
Jette said that the goals of greater equity will be woven throughout everything the district does.
“We are responsible for every student who walks through the doors of the Milton Public Schools and it is our job to make sure they reach their full potential,” he said.
