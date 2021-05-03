For the past eight and a half years, Milton native Joe O’Hara has been a staple with the northeast chapter of Operation Homefront, a nationwide non-profit program that helps support military families.
From his humble roots as a volunteer with the program, O’Hara made his way up the ladder to the title of Area Director and over the years has worked tirelessly in helping the program supply meals, home products, school materials, and clothing, among many other items, to families who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defending our nation.
Read more of this story in the current edition of the Milton Times. Subscribe here to read the entire story and support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.