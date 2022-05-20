Pat Desmond is turning over operation of the Milton Times to her daughter, June, this summer.
June worked with her mother in 1995 when the paper was launched. At that time, she worked as a graphic designer.
In those early years she could be seen at a computer in the High Street office or delivering newspapers to the various newsstands. She continued to work at the paper after the birth of her first child, Hayley Bradford, in 1997.
After the birth of her second child, Desmond Bradford, she moved her small family to Berlin, NH, earned a Human Service degree and worked for the Salvation Army for 13 years, as an office manager and intake worker, and eventually a case manager.
