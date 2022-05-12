As newly elected members of town boards were recently settling into their posts, Katie Conlon is beginning to enjoy a bit of breathing room.
Conlon, who first got involved with town government when she was a teenager, decided not to seek reelection in April after three terms as a member of the Select Board.
“It doesn’t feel like nine years since I stood there on the gazebo getting sworn in,” said Conlon, a lawyer with Locke Lord LLP who specializes in commercial real estate law.
