Kevin Keating, who’s helped clients buy and sell real estate in Milton and the surrounding areas for more than 40 years, learned about hard work from his dad, who emigrated to Dorchester from Ireland at age 24.
Keating, who is the third of eight children, recalls his father walking a mile from the family home in Dorchester to the Shawmut station each morning to ride the train into Cambridge where he worked as a pipe fitter at Harvard University. Then he’d come home to see his family before heading out to do plumbing and other odd jobs.
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.