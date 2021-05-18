After about three hours of debate, Town Meeting members overwhelmingly approved the purchase of a piece of land from St. Agatha Parish for the construction of a new fire station for East Milton.
The 197-29 vote easily reached the two-thirds vote margin needed and cleared the way for the Select Board to purchase the roughly half acre parcel next to the parish’s rectory building for $890,000.
The vote follows the approval of a $32.25 million debt exclusion override that was approved in town elections April 27 for a major reconstruction of Milton’s three fire stations.
