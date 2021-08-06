The School Building Committee has narrowed its search for a location for the construction of a new elementary school to six acres of land next to the Milton High School complex.
That location will require a land swap that could come before Town Meeting as soon as a possible January session.
The town-owned site is situated near the rear entrance of the high school and sits to the south of Gile Road just before it connects with Blue Hills Parkway. It backs up to Home Inc.
