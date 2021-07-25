The members of the Milton Yacht Club have been launching boats the old-fashioned way for more than 100 years, using a marine railway boat launch.
Recently, Ed Peters, the captain of Family Feud, and three stalwart friends undertook the launching of his boat at Milton Landing.
The club uses a “car,” a dock that rolls on railroad rails into the water, to set the boats afloat into the Neponset River estuary that leads to Boston Harbor.
