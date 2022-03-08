The newest member of the Milton Police Department, Lauren Kinsella, graduated from the police academy on Feb. 18.
Kinsella, a Milton native, follows in the footsteps of her grandfather, the late Patrick Russell, who served with the Boston Police Department for 36 years.
