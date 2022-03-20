The Select Board nixed a proposal on March 9 from the Flatley Company to build a lighted billboard at its property at 2 Granite Ave. facing the Southeast Expressway that could have yielded Milton significant revenue.
The board further voted unanimously to apply to the state for a sign-free designation for the three business districts that would effectively block all future billboards from being erected in town.
