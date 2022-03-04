An electronic billboard proposed for the edge of the Neponset Estuary has drawn criticism from environmental groups and was met with a lack of voiced support when it came before the Select Board on Feb. 23.
The Select Board agreed to continue its discussion at its March 9 meeting.
The Flatley Companies are seeking to construct a v-shaped billboard lighted by LED lights at 2 Granite Ave., which is located between Dorcester’s Cedar Grove neighborhood and the Southeast Expressway.
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.