It’s safe to say that Leslie Will knows her way around real estate in the town she calls home.
So far, she’s lived in five separate houses in Milton: two as a child and three as an adult.
“I’m pretty biased when it comes to Milton,” Will says. “I have deep roots here.”
She loves the town for its “unparalleled” proximity to Boston and its diversity and sees the connection between the two.
“People from all walks of life want to live here,” Will says. “So it draws an interesting mix.”
Click here to subscribe and read the entire story. Please support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.