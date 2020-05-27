Starting on May 26, the Milton Public Library has resumed curbside services. They are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“While we are not yet able to resume all activities, we are hopeful that the library will be reopening its doors soon in a safe and healthy manner,” staffers wrote in a letter to the community.
Curbside services include books and materials pickup, which means you can arrange to pick up books you have placed on hold or place requests at 617-898-4954 or miref@ocln.org.
You can arrange to pick up printed documents using miprint@ocln.org.
Regarding books and materials returns, this service will only be available during regular service hours. All due dates have been extended to June 30.
The library will also continue to offer online programming using Zoom for all age groups.
Check the events calendar at http://www.miltonlibrary.org/events/upcoming-events/.
In addition to these curbside services, the library will continue to offer access to numerous online services.
Visit miltonlibrary.org for a list of eResources. These include resources for both adults and children and include eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, streaming music and video, and more.
Adult eResources include Overdrive (eBook and audiobooks); Hoopla (eBooks, music, video, and audiobooks); Kanopy (streaming video); Freegal (streaming music); and RB Digital (magazines).
Children’s Cool Tools resources include Bookflix (ePicture Books for elementary schoolers); World Book Kids (animal information and science projects to do at home); and Muzzy (to help keep up your language skills while school is out).
For updated information about the library services that can be accessed, visit miltonlibrary.org.
