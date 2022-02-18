The Milton National Little League (MNLL) has started to rebuild a field of dreams and “they” have come.
The “they” in this case consists of the $234,694 in donations that have come rolling in from the families of past and present players as well as those who just love Milton baseball.
MNLL’s dream was to remake the frequently soggy Piatelli Field at the Milton High School campus into a showcase turf field.
