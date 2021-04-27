A lively local election season will come to an end on April 27 when voters decide five races for town-wide positions; five precinct races for Town Meeting members; and whether to back an override for a major revamp of Milton’s three fire stations.
Town Clerk Susan Galvin said that predicting the turnout for the election has been puzzling. Although the high number of contested races are expected to be a draw, some people are still unsure about turning out to vote because of COVID-19 concerns.
Subscribe here to follow more election coverage and support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.