Anthony Williams’ “Urban Nutcracker”, the modern Boston-centric holiday classic presented by City Ballet of Boston, returns to the Boch Center Shubert Theatre this December. This production celebrates the city of Boston with winter scenes set in present-day downtown Boston, blending the rhythms of Duke Ellington with the classical music of Tchaikovsky. Anchored by classical ballet, the performances also include a broad range of dance forms such as tap, hip-hop, flamenco, and jazz, accompanied by a 8-piece live orchestra of local musicians.
Sophia Callum and Tulisa Mwosa, both Milton residents, will perform in the Boston holiday classic. Both girls are nine years old and have been dancing with Tony Williams Dance Center for six years.
This season Sophia Callum will dance the roles of Chinese Dragon and Tap City. Tulisa Mwosa will perform as a Chinese Dragon.
Featuring new and original cast members—dancers Sabi Varga and Toby Towson as Drosselmeyer, tap phenomenon Khalid Hill (who is also featured in the holiday movie, “Spirited” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer), local hip-hop legend Ricardo Foster Jr, and Uganda-born ballerina Victoria Jaenson—along with partnerships with the Northeast Youth Ballet, Walnut Hill School for the Arts, and Revels, “Urban Nutcracker” can be enjoyed by the whole family, and all ages!
And now, audiences around the USA can watch “Anthony Williams’ Urban Nutcracker” on public television! American Public Television is distributing a filmed performance of the popular holiday stage production along with a 30-minute companion documentary, “Beyond the Stage: The Urban Nutcracker, Community & The Arts” to public television stations nationwide. Deemed “a holiday arts tradition reflecting the rich multicultural diversity of Boston” by The Boston Globe, more than 150 performers – local children and professional dancers – take the stage in this joyful rendition of heroine Clarice’s adventure with the street magician Drosselmeyer.
They explore iconic Boston landmarks such as the “Make Way for Ducklings” statues, the golden dome of the State House, the Boston Public Garden, Fenway Park’s “Green Monster,” the Citgo sign, the Hatch Shell, and Downtown Boston. The stage comes alive with hundreds of colorful costumes re-imagined by designer Dustin Todd Rennells (originally designed by Rebecca Cross) with eye-catching sets by Janie Howland.
More Information:
Urban Nutcracker will play the Boch Center Shubert Theatre (265 Tremont St, Boston, MA
02116).
Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office,
https://www.bochcenter.org/events/detail/urbannutcracker2022, or by calling (866) 348-9738.
Groups of 10 or more may reserve discounted tickets now by contacting Boch Center Group
Sales at (617) 532-1116 or groups@bochcenter.org.
Ticket Prices: $29-$118
Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2:00 PM, and 7:00 PM, Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1:00 PM and 5:30 PM, Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7:00 PM, Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7:00 PM, Friday, Dec. 23 at 7:00 PM (LGBT Inclusive Performance).
All performances are approximately 2 hours with one 20 minute intermission.
