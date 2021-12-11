"11th Hour Calling" - Stand Out & Stand Up for Climate Action has been postponed from Dec. 11 to Sunday, Dec. 12 due to rain.
The event is from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on the lawn in front of First Parish Church. Gather around the spotlight.
Several local organizations will demonstrate to the community that they care about the climate emergency, environmental justice, and Milton’s municipal response planning. The demonstration involves "making purposeful noise."
People will ring bells, beat drums, and wave DIY posters and signs. For safety, bring flashlights or headlamps and wear light-colored or reflective clothing. For calling the alarm: bring drums, gongs, cymbals, vuvuzelas, pots, pans, 5-gal. buckets...
The organizations welcome all ages and organizations because standing up together promotes change and purposefulness.
The event happens monthly on the 11th of the month.
