Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Windy with rain, heavy at times in the evening, becoming light overnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain, heavy at times in the evening, becoming light overnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.