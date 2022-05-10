Matt Meyer, Boston area percussionist, community organizer, and educator, is coming to Milton. On May 11, he will demonstrate how to add rhythm, sound, volume, and energy to any community gathering at the town’s monthly 11th Hour Calling Climate Action Standout.
He will lead a free, 45-minute workshop for all ages and abilities (no drumming experience required) starting by 5:30 p.m. in front of First Parish in Milton UU (535 Canton Ave., next-door to Milton Town Hall). Church bells will toll, and the percussion circle will sound a climate commitment alarm for eleven minutes at 6:11 p.m.
This event is sponsored by First Parish and Sustainable Milton.
Meyer has a degree in hand drumming from Berklee College of Music and studied internationally in Cuba, Ghana, and Central Africa. He travels and teaches expressive workshops throughout the country.
Some instruments will be available to try, however, participants can bring their own to practice for future events. Consider buckets, pots/pans, shakers/noisemakers and drumsticks, wooden spoons, or similar items. Students of music, families, climate activists – all are welcome.
